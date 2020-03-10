Travel

All Domestic Flights to Japan From Busan are Suspended

Haps Staff

All domestic flights from Busan’s Gimhae International Airport to Japan have been suspended, as the travel industry crisis deepens even more.

As the ban on Korean travelers took effect this Monday, Korea’s national airlines decided to suspend all flights to Japan from Busan.

Air Busan has suspended flights between Busan and Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka and Nagoya from the 9th to the end of this month.

Four airlines fly out of Gimhae International Airport to Japan, and all 30 existing international flights have been stopped.

Korean Air has also decided to suspend two routes from Busan to Tokyo and Fukuoka on March 8 until August 29 this year.

Jeju Airlines’ flights from Busan to Tokyo, Fukuoka and Osaka were suspended from 9th to 28th this month, leaving their only international flights currently to Guam, Saipan and Cebu.

Jin Air also decided to discontinue the Busan-Kitakyushu route for the same period, leaving only Guam and Clark Field routes.

Their Guam route may also be canceled due to low boarding rates, making it difficult to continue operation.

Japan Airlines is currently operating flights out of Gimhae Airport to Japan.


