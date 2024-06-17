Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

All Geoje Island Beaches to Open June 29th for Summer Operations

By Haps Staff

All 16 beaches in the Geoje region will be open for 51 days from June 29th to August 18th.

To ensure safety, a team comprising 101 safety management personnel, 5 safety managers, 11 firefighters, 12 police officers, and 21 marine police officers will be deployed across these beaches.

Every day, between 77 and 101 personnel will be on duty to strengthen safety measures.

Additionally, measures to enhance the safety and convenience of beachgoers will include administrative guidance on safety management training for private safety personnel, enforcing no-smoking rules in designated non-smoking areas, patrolling to prevent crime, and ensuring appropriate fees for the use of summer equipment like parasols and tubes.

