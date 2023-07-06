All Gyeongnam Beaches Deemed Safe For Use as Summer Season Kicks Off

The Gyeongnam Health and Environment Research Institute conducted beach water quality and sand contamination inspections for 26 beaches in the province ahead of their opening in July.

All 26 beaches were deemed “suitable” and met the standards for enterococci and Escherichia coli, which are indicators of water quality and related diseases.

Additionally, tests for heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, mercury, and arsenic showed that all beaches had levels below the standard values, ensuring the safety of the white sand.

The beaches in the province will be open from July 8th to August 20th, with the research institute conducting water quality tests regularly during and after the opening period to maintain a pleasant and safe environment for visitors.

Furthermore, to alleviate concerns, South Gyeongsang Province conducted seawater radioactivity tests before and after opening for four representative beaches, including Gwangam, Sacheon, Namildae, Geoje, Hakdong, and Sangju Beach in Namhae. The results of the radiation tests confirmed that all four sites were safe.