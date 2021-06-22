All High Schools in Busan Start In-Person Lessons From June 28

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that all high schools in the Busan area will allow in-person classes starting from the 28th.

In accordance with the policy of the Ministry of Education, the city office of education decided to allow all general high schools to allow in-person classes for all grades for the second semester.

Earlier, from the 14th, 36 vocational high schools, such as Meister High School and Specialized High School, which urgently needed on-the-job training and strengthening of employment competency, allowed in-person classes for all students.

High schools in the Busan area can autonomously decide whether to allow in-person classes for all students depending on the school characteristics, the quarantine situation at the school and/or after collecting opinions from the staff at the school.

Meanwhile, elementary and middle schools will apply the standard two-thirds of student capacity without changes.