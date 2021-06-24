All-in-One Website For Camping in Korea Launched

An all-in-one website that provides information on campsites around the country has been launched by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The information available on the website includes locations, convenience facilities, the scale of facilities, and reservation sites for about 560 campgrounds and recreation forests run by central government agencies, municipal governments, and public institutions.

To make it easier for users to visit the campgrounds they want, the ministry also intends to provide a map service in collaboration with the mapping application Kakao Map.

The campground and recreation forest guide service can be used by accessing the website or via a mobile app.

The ministry plans to expand the scope of information that is offered through the website by adding heatwave shelters in July, urban parks in September, and famous walks in October.

On the website, it’s also possible to make reservations and pay for public resources such as conference rooms, parking spaces, and gym facilities owned by municipal governments and public institutions across the country.

The website is only in Korean and can be found here.