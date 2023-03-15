Image: Facebook/Liquid Arts Network
All-Inclusive Liquid Arts Workshop Takes Place This Saturday

Haps Staff

A special edition of the Liquid Arts Workshop will be held at the OL’55 in the KSU area on March 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The goal of the event is to connect and build a supportive art community, share work and ideas, and give and receive respectful and helpful critiques.

Attendees are welcome to bring their work and share it or just come witness and participate. Attendees may remain with one group or rotate between them in order to meet new people and learn more about the other artists and artistic disciplines.

The art forms that will have table space:

Poetry &Writing
Photography
Physical Movement & Interdisciplinary performance
Music
Filmmaking: From Directing to Acting
Illustration, Comics & Painting
Comedy and Humor
Philosophical Arts

For more information and bios on the group leaders, you can check out here.

