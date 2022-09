From the 26th, the obligation to wear a mask outdoors will be completely lifted.

There is no need to wear a mask when attending outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people or watching performances or sports events.

Prime Minister Han Deok-soo made the remarks at the COVID-19 Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting at the government complex in Seoul this morning.

However, the duty to wear a mask indoors will remain in place for the time being.