Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to begin re-operating all public facilities from yesterday.

They had been closed since December 4 of last year.

The temporarily suspended facilities included seven public libraries and 61 small libraries, Gijang-Hyundai Motor Dream Ball Park, Jangancheon Baseball Stadium, World Cup Village, Cheolma Sports Facility, Sodubang Sports Park, and residents’ common facilities in the general social welfare center apartment housing excluding gyms and swimming pools.