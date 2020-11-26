NewsBusan News

All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

BeFM News

Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.

Gijang-gun announced that the COVID-19 emergency response meeting was held and that all public facilities in the area will be completely suspended from midnight.

The temporarily suspended facilities include seven public libraries and 61 small libraries, Gijang-Hyundai Motor Dream Ball Park, Jangancheon Baseball Stadium, World Cup Village, Cheolma Sports Facility, Sodubang Sports Park, and residents’ common facilities in the general social welfare center apartment housing.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced this afternoon that it will raise its social distancing level from 1.5 to level 2 from midnight.
Read more
Busan News

Health Authorities on Alert in Busan as 25 New Cases Reported Yesterday

BeFM News -
Health authorities are on alert after Busan reported 25 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the second consecutive day with cases in the double digits.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Raises Social Distancing Level to 1.5 After 18 Test Positive Today

BeFM News -
Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 1.5. 
Read more
Busan News

Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

BeFM News -
The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636. 
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Looks to Develop its MICE Industry

BeFM News -
A final survey report was announced on the City of Busan's mid-to-long-term development plan for its MICE industry. 
Read more
News

Korea Sale FESTA Deemed a Success This Year

BeFM News -
The Trade Ministry revealed this week that card spending made during a massive nationwide annual shopping festival earlier this month rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier.
Read more

The Latest

위챗페이, 이제는 제로페이 가맹점에서 사용하세요!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 오는 28일부터 부산지역 제로페이 가맹점에서 중국 최대 글로벌 결제사인 ‘위챗페이’ 결제가 가능해진다고 밝혔다.
Read more

This Weekends Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

4th Busan Webtoon Festival

Events Haps Staff -
The 4th Busan Webtoon Festival is a combination of offline and online events dedicated to webtoons.
Read more

International Destinations: Capella Hotels and Resorts Launches Their first Ever Vietnam Property in Hanoi

International Destinations Haps Staff -
Capella Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of their first ever Vietnam property -- Capella Hanoi.
Read more

Busan IPark Name Ricardo Peres New Manager

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
Busan IPark has chosen Portuguese native Ricardo Peres as their 23rd manager as they begin their first step toward promotion in the 2021 season.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
75 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

This Weekends Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Nongshim Hotel’s Ristorante Holding “Special Combo Event”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Nongshim Hotel's Italian restaurant Ristorante is holding a "Special Combo" event until the end of the month.
Read more

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 