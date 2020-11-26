All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.

Gijang-gun announced that the COVID-19 emergency response meeting was held and that all public facilities in the area will be completely suspended from midnight.

The temporarily suspended facilities include seven public libraries and 61 small libraries, Gijang-Hyundai Motor Dream Ball Park, Jangancheon Baseball Stadium, World Cup Village, Cheolma Sports Facility, Sodubang Sports Park, and residents’ common facilities in the general social welfare center apartment housing.