On Friday, March 20th, HQ Gwangan will be spinning hip hop — classic cuts and new stuff — and serving up a great All You Can Drink special at a cheap price.

20,000 – All You Can Drink OB/Cass/Well Drinks

30,000 – All You Can Drink Galmegi Draughts

These “All You Can Drink” specials go on for two hours, and you can choose your shift: 8:00-10:00; 9:00-11:00; or 10:00-12:00.

Plus as always, they’ve got some of the best pub food in town and the best view of Gwangan bridge on the beach!