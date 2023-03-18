Alliance Française Holding International Francophonie Weekend in Busan March 24-26

With International Francophonie Day falling on March 20th, the 26th edition of French Language and Francophonie Week is taking place from March 18 to 26 and provides an opportunity for French speakers around the world to celebrate the French language in its diversity.

In Korea, many events coordinated by several Embassies will take place in Seoul, including concerts, a food festival, literary encounters, and more.

To celebrate the French language in Busan, Alliance Française is organizing a “francophonie weekend” with three events taking place next weekend.

March 24 — A game night, for French speakers and learners, to meet and play together with games around “la langue de Molière”.

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Alliance Francaise

March 25 — Screening of “Eugenie Grandet” a French movie followed by a discussion at the Corner Theatre. In partnership with Corner Theatre and with the support of the Institut Français.

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Corner Theatre

March 26 — Concert of the French singer Benjamin Piat in the music club Ovantgarde.

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ovantgarde

Francophonie week full program available on the dedicated website: La Fête de la Francophonie 2023 – Francophonie

Busan Events on Alliance Française SNS : www.afbusan.co.kr / www.instagram.com/afbusan/