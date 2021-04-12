Alliance Française Seeking Photo Submissions About French Culture in Busan

Alliance Française in Busan will present a photo exhibition in collaboration with the GoEun Foundation of Photography in Haeundae and would like to call on the general public to actively participate in this project.

Interested persons are encouraged to send as many photos as possible of any business places and/or commercial signs here in Busan which are written in French: shops, bakeries, restaurants, cafes, boutiques, hairdressers, lifestyle shops, or anything else relevant to the project.

The process is very simple for anyone who would like to participate as there are only four steps to follow:

— If you come across a business place with a French sign, use your mobile phone, turn on the geolocation, take a high definition photo, and send it to [email protected], clearly indicating your name, before June 30, 2021 .

The opening of the exhibition is currently scheduled for August 26, 2021 and an invitation will be sent to all photographers who take place in the project.

During the opening ceremony of this exhibition “French Busan”, there will be a draw with the names of all participants, as there are many prizes and goodies to be won.

For further inquiries, please contact Martin Beyer at [email protected]