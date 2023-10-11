Image: Sacheon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Alluvial Fan-themed Tourist Attraction Development Project’ in Sacheon Gets the Go Ahead

By Haps Staff

Sacheon City has announced its successful selection for the ‘Alluvial Fan-themed Tourist Attraction Development Project’ in the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s ‘Southern Area Tourism Development Plan’ competition, aimed at promoting balanced regional development and strengthening tourism competitiveness in southern regions.

The 10-year plan from 2024 to 2033 focuses on five metropolitan cities and provinces, including Busan, Ulsan, Gwangju, Jeonnam, and Gyeongnam, for wide-area tourism development.

Sacheon City falls under the South-Central region within this comprehensive tourism development project, involving cooperation among the Southwest, Nam-Central, and Southeast regions. As a result of this selection, the city will receive 18.8 billion won in project funding.

The Sacheon alluvial fan, located in the Yonghyeon-myeon and Noryong-dong areas and known as the Mind Mark, is renowned for its high morphological typicality and significant academic and scenic value. This vast fan spans 3 kilometers both longitudinally and transversely.

The ‘fan-themed tourist attraction development project’ is set to offer a multisensory experience, featuring a gallery, resting areas, guided tours, and more, beginning with a 30-meter-high observation deck providing breathtaking views of the Sacheon alluvial fan.

This project aims to create a space where people can not only learn about the value of alluvial fans but also immerse themselves in their beauty and significance.

