Almost All Busan’s Students Heading Back to School November 2nd

All elementary, middle, and high schools and special education schools in Busan, except overcrowded schools, will start full capacity in-person classes starting from November 2nd.

Following the easing of social distancing measures to level 1 and the spread of COVID-19 stabilizing at schools, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education made the decision after also reflecting on the on-site opinions of the schools

However, schools with more than 1,000 students and classes with more than 30 students will continue to limit classroom capacity at two-thirds while the remaining students take remote classes.

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

