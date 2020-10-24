Almost All Busan’s Students Heading Back to School November 2nd

All elementary, middle, and high schools and special education schools in Busan, except overcrowded schools, will start full capacity in-person classes starting from November 2nd.

Following the easing of social distancing measures to level 1 and the spread of COVID-19 stabilizing at schools, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education made the decision after also reflecting on the on-site opinions of the schools

However, schools with more than 1,000 students and classes with more than 30 students will continue to limit classroom capacity at two-thirds while the remaining students take remote classes.