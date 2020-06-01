Almost All People in Contact With Confirmed High School Student Test Negative for Coronavirus

Busan Health Authority announced yesterday that 175 out of 177 people in contact with the most recently confirmed high school student, confirmed patient number 144, have tested negative, with two others scheduled to be tested.

The city of Busan has placed 58 people who had close contact with the student under self-isolation, and are closely monitoring 119 others.

The friends and acquaintances of the confirmed patient have been found to have been at various places including their own homes, high school vicinity, college prep academies, and internet cafes.

Naeseong High School, where the confirmed student attends, has stopped face-to-face classes for 2nd and 3rd graders and switched to remote classes effective until the 12th.

First grade high school classes for the high school scheduled for the coming 3rd will also be held remotely.