Alternative National Highway Bypass Between Gwigok and Haengam to Open in Changwon

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City will open an alternative national road connecting Gwigok and Haengam, linking Yanggok-dong in Seongsan-gu, Changwon, to Seok-dong in Jinhae-gu.

The city announced the scheduled opening of this bypass on the 30th at 1 p.m., aiming to address traffic challenges and cut logistics costs.

The project, managed by the Busan Regional Construction Management Office and endorsed by Changwon City, involved an investment of 202.6 billion won over the past 11 years.

The 6.78km four-lane road includes 14 bridges (1,336m) and 2 tunnels (3,113m).

This alternative route is expected to significantly reduce travel time, alleviating traffic congestion in Jinhae-gu and Seongsan-gu while facilitating smooth transportation of industrial goods, contributing to lowered logistics costs.

