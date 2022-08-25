Always Reliable: The Four Safest Picks in Ranked Dota 2 Matches

The Dota 2 world is filled with more than 100 heroes that are viable for ranked matches. According to two-time The International winner Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein, anything can work in Dota 2. However, contrary to what N0tail said, there are safe picks in Dota 2 that are stable enough to help you in your ranked matches.

In your ranked matches, some players love to follow the metagame which is based on the stats that they see from platforms like DotaBuff. This is where they can see which heroes are most effective in a certain patch which has led to a meta being established for ranked matches as well.

Nowadays, patches are quite balanced with a hero like Dawnbreaker who is considered stronger than most. Compare this to the well-known 6.83 patch, when everyone was picking Sniper, Troll Warlord, and Juggernaut because they were near-unstoppable during that time. Through the years, Valve has improved with their game balance which is why more heroes are viable now compared to others.

Here is a Dota 2 guide about the safest hero picks and why they are considered reliable in any ranked match.

Lion

As the preeminent hero for disables and stuns, Lion thrives as either the soft or hard support. Lion always finds a way to be effective because of his four active abilities. The first is his Earth Spike which can stun in a straight line. Any enemy hero that is in that line can be stunned up to 2.6 seconds at max level.

His other disable is called Hex which is arguably the best skill in the game. It has an instant cast point which means that when casted, it does not need an animation. This turns the enemy into a harmless beast for 4 seconds at max level which is a long time for any hero.

Mana Drain is used to fuel all of his abilities because Lion can get mana from enemy heroes and creeps. Lastly, Finger of Death is Lion’s ultimate which is a huge burst damage ability.

Dragon Knight

Despite being labeled as a ‘boring’ hero by the community, DK is a reliable option because he can be the damage sponge at the forefront of the fights. He has always been strong in the mid lane because DK is hard to kill early in the game. DK is a foil to any mid-hero with the exception of Viper and Outworld Destroyer.

Since he can stand toe to toe with any hero due to his tankiness, DK is a strong choice for ranked matches. He also has sieging power because his Breathe Fire and Elder Dragon Form are solid abilities for pushing lanes and towers.

Wraith King

As one of the staples of Dota 2, Wraith King has always been a top choice. He is one of the best hard carries in the game because he can deal tons of damage but he can also tank too. With his Wraithfire Blast, WK has a simple stun that can also deal damage over time.

Mortal Strike is WK’s main source of damage because it can help WK deal critical hits which can kill a support hero in one hit if WK is farmed enough. This proves that WK is a carry hero because if he can immediately delete an enemy from a fight, that is a big deal. Lastly, WK’s best skill is his ultimate called Reincarnation. When he is killed, WK will reincarnate and have another life to use.

Timbersaw

Dealing burst damage is the main argument for using Timbersaw. He has always been a strong tank against physical damage because his Reactive Armor makes him a huge threat since he can regenerate all of the damage he took.

However, Timber’s biggest abilities have to be his combination of Timber Chain, Whirling Death, and his ultimate, Chakram. All of these abilities can delete an enemy’s HP bar instantly which is his biggest advantage. A combination of tankiness and immense damage makes Timber such a good choice, especially against lineups with a Bristleback or a Nature’s Prophet.

Know the dynamics of ranked matches

Ranked matches can be tough but if you maintain a versatile hero pool, you will thrive with your performances. You may already have a pool of heroes that you find effective but you should find a spot for these heroes on the Dota 2 guide above because they will be effective when picked in the right match.