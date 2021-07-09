Ambassador Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi of the UAE to Korea Meets With Mayor Park

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Ambassador Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to Korea, at 9 am on July 9th.

Mayor Park met the Ambassador of the UAE and shared his views on the ‘Hyperloop’ to be demonstrated at the 2020 Dubai Expo Premiere Session to be held in November.

The two talked about the application of the “Hyperloop” that connects Abu Dhabi and Dubai and suggested the possibility of cooperation with Busan’s plan to construct the first ‘Urban Roof’ in East Asia using large depth technology.

Mayor Park also expressed interest to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi to experience the dynamic changes of the UAE to participate in the 2020 Dubai Expo to be held this year and hoped for active support from the UAE for its 2030 World Expo bid.

In addition, he shared opinions with the ambassador on the need to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields such as nuclear power plants, smart farms, ICT, seawater desalination, and opening of direct flights between Busan and UAE.

Ambassador Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, who visited Busan City Hall for the first time since taking office in December 2016, visited Busan on July 8 to attend the IORA Partnership Seminar.