Image: City of Busan
Ambassador of International Relations to Busan Meets with Incoming and Outgoing US Consul in Busan

Haps Staff

Shin Jae-hyun, the new Ambassador for International Relations, met with David J. Jea, the US Consul in Busan, and Nolan Barkhouse, the incoming US Consul.

Shin thanked U.S. Consul Jea for visiting to celebrate his inauguration, and also congratulated Nolan Barkhouse, the next U.S. Consul-nominee in Busan.

Referring to the 70-year history of the ROK-U.S. alliance, Ambassador Shin said, “The two countries have developed friendly relations while maintaining a strong alliance in the fields of economy, diplomacy, and security,” he said.

“The most immediate and practical way to develop Busan into a global and international city is to host the 2030 Busan World Exposition,” and asked for continued interest and cooperation from the United States.

Shin took office as the Ambassador for International Relations in Busan on July 5. He has held various positions in foreign affairs such as the consul in New York, deputy consul general in Hong Kong, consul general in San Francisco, ambassador to Austria, as well as personnel planning officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, director of North Korean nuclear diplomacy planning, and director of North America and foreign policy secretary of the National Security Office.

Nolan Barkhouse, the US Consul in Busan nominee, will take office on August 1st.

