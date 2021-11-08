Image: City of Busan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev Visits Busan

Busan City Ambassador for International Relations Park Eun-ha met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev on the afternoon of the 5th.

Ambassador Park thanked Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Korea, Bakit Duchenbayev, for the visit, and said that she hoped that this visit would strengthen relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Duschenbayev said that the embassy plans to open the Kazakhstan Consulate General in Busan early next year to develop exchanges with Busan in various fields such as commerce, culture, and tourism to help consolidate the partnership between Busan and Kazakhstan.

In response, Ambassador Park said, “Opening the Kazakhstan consulate in Busan will make it the 4th consulate-general after Japan, China and Russia.”

In addition, Ambassador Park emphasized, “Currently, Busan City is doing its best to host the 2030 World Expo, and Busan is a globally competitive city as a hub that connects the Eurasian continent and the Pacific on land, sea, and air,” while asking for the support of the Kazakh ambassador.

“I will pay more attention to the Kazakhs living in Busan. And I hope that the relationship between Busan and Kazakhstan will develop further through this event,” she said.

blank
