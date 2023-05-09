Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Korea Visits The Hadong World Tea Expo

HE Gustav Slamečka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Korea, visited the first Hadong Expo site.

This visit was in accordance with the invitation to the ambassadors to visit during the expo held at the expo briefing held for the Korean diplomatic mission in Seoul on March 31st.

Slamecka, the Czech Ambassador to Korea, visited tourist attractions and the expo site in Hadong on a two-day, one-night schedule.

“After tasting Hadong tea last time in Seoul, it was amazing to see the deep history of Hadong wild tea and the blessed natural environment. I will promote the excellence of Hadong wild tea throughout the Czech Republic by visiting the expo,” he said.

Korea and the Czech Republic established diplomatic relations in 1990 and entered into a strategic partnership in 2015, continuously strengthening cooperation in a wide range of fields such as economy, culture, and tourism.

THe Hadong World Tea Expo 2023 is the first government-approved international event in the tea field co-hosted by Gyeongnam province and Hadong-gun and supervised by Hadong World Tea Expo Organizing Committee for 31 days from May 4th to June 3rd.