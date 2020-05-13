Lifestyle

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020 Moves to June 12, Tickets On Sale Now

Haps Staff

The American Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Inaugural Ball 2020.

The rescheduled event is taking place at the 1st floor Grand Ballroom in the Grand Hyatt Seoul on June 12th. It had previously been scheduled to take place on February 22nd but was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

For more information, including tickets and prices, click here.

New guidelines for the event from the organizers include:

Before the event:

• Thorough sanitization of venue
• Rearranging of table seating (reducing from 10 to 6 people per table) and placement (reducing 81 to 72 tables with 1.5 meters of space)
• Identifying and discouraging attendees traveling from areas affected by COVID-19 (within the past 14 days) from attending the event
• Elimination of dancing

During the event:

• Placement of multiple thermal imaging cameras and health questionnaires asked at venue
• Staggered arrival times to minimize congestion at registration
• Distribution of masks and extensive placement of hand sanitizers
• Placement of clinical area for medical attention and assessment

After the event:

• Manage and monitor attendance list for at least 14 days post-event
• Coordinate with public health authorities and facilitate sharing of information about any symptomatic attendees

Event Information

AMCHAM Inaugural Ball 2020

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2020

Time: 6:30pm

Venue: Grand Hyatt Seoul, Grand Ballroom (1st Fl.)

