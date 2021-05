The American Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2021 Inaugural Ball will be held on October 1st.

The event is set to take place Friday, October 1st at the 1st floor Grand Ballroom in the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

Ticket information has not been released yet and the event may be subject to a date change pending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

More information can be found on the AMCHAM website.