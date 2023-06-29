Dine & Drink

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

By Haps Staff

Join HQ Bar in celebrating the birthdays of America and Canada at theirr annual Canada Day/4th of July party on Saturday, July 1st. Get ready for some friendly competition and delicious treats! Here’s what’s in store:

Represent your favorite country and enjoy drink specials that embody their spirit.

For America, they have Jim Beam shots/cocktails, Budweiser, and Girl Scout Cookie shots.

Canada offers Canadian Club shots/cocktails, Moosehead, and Maple Syrup shots. And for those who don’t align with either, we have Jameson shots/cocktails, Cafri, and Polar Bear shots.

Each drink you order earns points for the corresponding team, and the team with the most points by midnight wins a round of free shots for everyone from their country. If “Who Cares?” wins, non-Americans and non-Canadians also get a shot.

You can also Indulge in a mouthwatering bowl of cajun fries drenched in savory gravy and melted cheese. Their famous poutine is a must-try, even for non-Canadians.

Join for an unforgettable celebration, filled with drinks, friendly competition, and delectable treats.

