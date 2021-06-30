America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

For the seventh consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: ‘Murica and Canada.

The victory totals going into this year — if you want to know — are USA 4, Canada 3. But this year, for the first time ever, they’re throwing in a third option for those of you who just don’t care for us North Americans — they’re just calling this group “Who Cares?”

Here’s how it works. We’ve got a bunch of drink and food specials for each country. When you drink or eat one, tell us which side you want to support and we’ll give them a point.

At 1:00 AM, all points will be tallied, and the winning country will get a huge party — A FREE KEG OF GALMEGI BUSAN LAGER PLUS A VAT OF HOMEMADE MAC AND CHEESE — on the following Wednesday that can only be accessed by showing your national ID.

Plus you’ll have the knowledge that you helped your homeland win bragging rights for the next 364 days! If the “Who Cares?” side wins, then all non-Americans and Canadians can collect!

For Canada

Moosehead bottles for 4000

Canadian Club shots/cocktails for 5000

Maple Syrup Shots for 4000

Homemade Poutine

For the USA

Budweiser bottles for 4000

Jim Beam shots/cocktails for 5000

Long Island Iced Teas for 6000

Chili Cheese Fries

Loaded Chili Dogs

Doors open at 5 p.m.