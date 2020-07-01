Dine & Drink

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: ‘Murica and Canada.

This is in celebration of Canada Day and the 4th of July. The victory totals going into this year — USA 4, Canada 2 — and they’re adding some new elements to make the competition even more heated this year.

First off, they’ll be opening the doors early and holding an indoor two-on-two mini hockey tournament at 3:00 p.m. While you can have players from anywhere in the world, they ask that you designate whether your team is playing for the USA or Canada. The winning team will earn a free bottle of either Canadian Club or Jim Beam whiskey, plus 25 points for their country in the food/drink face-off. Rules for the mini-hockey tourney can be found here.

Later at night, starting at 7:00, they’ll have their USA VS Canada gluttony-off, with plenty of drink and food specials for each country. (And more specials TBA!!!)

For Canada

Moosehead bottles for 4,000 won
Canadian Club shots/cocktails for 5,000 won
Maple Syrup Shots for 4,000 won
Proper Caesars for 7,000 won
Homemade Poutine

For the USA

Budweiser bottles for 4,000 won
Jim Beam shots/cocktails for 5,000 won
Long Island Iced Teas for 6,000 won
Chili Cheese Fries

Each time one of those specials gets purchased, the corresponding country gets a point. At the end of the night, all points will be tallied, and the winning country will get a huge party — A FREE KEG OF OB PLUS A VAT OF HOMEMADE MAC AND CHEESE — on the following Wednesday that can only be accessed by showing your national ID. Plus you’ll have the knowledge that you helped your homeland win bragging rights for the next 364 days!

And they’ve got live music starting at 9:00 — legendary Busan songsmith Gino Brann will be playing some American and Canadian classics to get everyone in the proper mood.

blank
