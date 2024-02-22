Busan News

American YouTuber Identified as LCT Base Jumper

By Haps Staff

The individual who daringly leaped from the 99th floor of the LCT in Haeundae-gu with a parachute has been identified as an American YouTuber, according to Haeundae Police Station.

The man, identified as a man in his 30s, allegedly snuck into the building with another individual, on the morning of the 15th.

While the man’s identity has been confirmed but not released, the other suspect remains unidentified and is the subject of an ongoing search.

The pair reportedly evaded security measures by using a freight elevator to reach the 99th floor, where they accessed the open exterior wall and leaped off the building.

Prior to the incident, the American had been staying at a nearby shared accommodation for several days before departing the country on the day of the jump, suggesting premeditated planning.

Authorities received reports of the parachute jump but were unable to apprehend the individuals.

It is believed the stunt was ‘base jumping,’ wherein individuals parachute from iconic skyscrapers worldwide.

As investigations continue, police are considering international cooperation through Interpol to bring the suspect back to Korea for questioning.

