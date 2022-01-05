Ami-dong Biseok Village Refugee Residence Registered as the First Registered Cultural Property of Busan

The “Residence of Refugees in Ami-dong Biseok Village, Busan”, also known as the Ami-dong Tombstone Culture Village, was registered as the first registered cultural property of Busan on the 5th.

This cultural property registration began in September last year when the Seo-gu Office applied for registration of the “Residence of Refugees in Ami-dong, Biseok Village, Busan” as a registered cultural property of the city of Busan.

After prior deliberation on November 26 and registration notice from December 1 to 20, the registration deliberation was passed by the Busan Cultural Heritage Committee Memorabilia Division on December 23.

Busan Ami-dong Biseok Village Refugee Residence is a cultural property that includes the land and upper facilities of 229-2, Ami-dong 2-ga, Seo-gu, and other facilities.

It has been used as a residence to this day without any transformation or conversion process.

The city is also pushing for a UNESCO World Heritage listing of the site.

Biseok Village Refugee Residence

It is a historical space where the ‘House of the Living’ and the ‘Cemetery of the Dead’ live together, and an urban space where the lifestyles and changes in the housing of refugees who came to Busan during the Korean War are well-preserved.

In particular, the upper part ‘stone house’ is a shack built urgently using planks, newspapers, wrapping paper for aid goods, roofing paper, etc. on top of stone tombstones and stone tombstones in Japanese cemeteries for survival. It is a living heritage that preserves the

As it is now registered as a registered cultural property of Busan, a district unit plan for historical preservation will be established for the area around Biseok Village to preserve historical and cultural heritage and improve the residential environment of residents.

Seo-gu Office has created an exhibition space named the “Refugee Living Museum” that shows the lives of Korean War refugees and urban commoners during the industrialization period by turning the buildings in the residences of the refugees into a history education center where the lifestyles from the times are shown.