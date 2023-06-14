Amid the K-food Boom, The Sool Company Aims to Share the Charms of Traditional Korean Alcohol With Tour Relaunch

With the current global fascination surrounding Korean cuisine, also known as K-food, The Sool Company aims to showcase a lesser-known part of Korean gastronomy — traditional alcoholic beverages, known as “sool”. These drinks, deeply rooted in Korean culture and history, offer a fascinating insight into the country’s heritage.

To this end, The Sool Company is excited to announce the relaunch of their fermentation-themed one-day makgeolli brewery tours, led by Bona Kim a professional local chef and traditional alcohol specialist. As part of their mission to promote the rich heritage of Korea’s alcoholic beverages, The Sool Company invites travelers to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Korean alcohol through these unique cultural experiences.

Taking visitors to some of Korea’s key alcohol regions, participants will visit remote locations, uncovering hidden gems and connecting with the local artisans who keep Korea’s age-old brewing traditions alive. These immersive tours provide participants with the unique opportunity to witness Korea’s breathtaking rural landscapes, experience some of the country’s best breweries, and visit stunning historical landmarks.

“These tours are one of a kind experiences to discover Korea’s rich fermentation culture. Guests can eat, drink and taste a variety of flavors all while soaking in the regional beauty of Korea,” says Julia Mellor, the founder of The Sool Company.

Recent locations have included the historic city of Cheongju, which has naturally carbonated water that gives the alcohol of this region its unique flavor; Hwayang brewery, which has produced sool served at the previous Presidential residence; and Chojeong Haenggung Palace, a royal residence of the revered Sejong the Great.

Speaking on the company’s mission, Mellor says, “The Sool Company is all about education and building community to promote and preserve Korean sool. We offer experiences for tourists, residents, and locals alike to discover the wonders of sool culture.”

For more information, please visit www.thesoolcompany.com or contact Julia Mellor at [email protected].