Image: City of Busan
Amphibious Bus From Haeundae to Gwangalli to Open From July

Haps Staff

The long-awaited amphibious bus will open from July the city announced.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The 45-seat bus will be 12 meters long, with a width of 2.5 meters and a weight of 10 tons.

After departing from Centum Marina Park, this bus will enter Suyoung River adjacent to the Gulf of Suyoung in Haeundae, and then return to land after driving 4 kilometers on the water.

After that, the bus will run the route of Bexco Exhibition Center, Gwangan Bridge, Gwangalli Riverside Road, Suyoung Bridge, Busan Cinema Center and then return to Centum Marina Park.

The entire driving distance is 21 kilometers, including 4 kilometers on the water, with the entire trip estimated to take between an hour and an hour and a half.

The total running time is 60 to 70 minutes.

