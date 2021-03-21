Amphibious Bus From Haeundae to Gwangalli to Open In November

Amphibious bus tours are hoped to begin in November after selecting a private operator in June according to the city of Busan.

The first route, which will run from Haeundae to Gwangalli is divided into a total of 23km, approximately 17km on land and 6km on the water.

The sea section of the Haeundae may not be able to begin in November as they will need permission from the Busan Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Administration.

The city expects to have the entire course running by next February.

The plan, then, is to run the Suyeong section of the Haeundae route which would begin at the Suyeong Bay Yacht Stadium, where the ticket office is located to Haeundae Movie Street, Dongbaek Intersection, Haeundae-ro, Gwangan Bridge, Gwangan Beach road, and the Olympic Dongsan Intersection before returning to the ticket office.

The total running time is 60 to 70 minutes.