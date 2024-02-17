Amphibious Bus Plans Delayed Once Again

As the city of Busan has been striving to introduce an innovative marine leisure tourism concept with the operation of an amphibious tour bus for a couple of years, delays persist as administrative procedures are yet to be completed.

The city is currently undergoing watertightness inspections by the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority, a crucial step before obtaining a ship inspection certificate.

Also, the installation of a slipway near the Gwangan Bridge toll gate is pending, awaiting a river occupancy permit.

Amid ongoing disputes, plans are in place to complete the amphibious tour bus supplementation by the first half of the year, followed by a three-month trial operation.

The official operation is targeted for the second half of the year, with five buses planned for use, accommodating about 30 passengers each.

The route spans 17km on land and 4km on water, offering a unique experience for tourists.

Despite setbacks, the city remains committed to launching the amphibious tour bus by the second half of the year, ensuring normal operation for visitors and residents alike.