Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

The launch of Busan’s amphibious tour bus, set to travel the Suyeong River and Gwangan Bridge, is gaining momentum.

With successful pilot tests this month, the service is slated for official operation early next year, sparking interest in its potential as a new Busan tourist attraction.

On the 7th, the city of Busan disclosed plans to submit the Suyeong Yang Tour Bus for stability assessment to the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority (KOMSA) this week, marking the final administrative step in the amphibious bus project.

Following a two-week review, the city anticipates conducting water trial runs later this month, following earlier land-based tests in September and this month.

Initiated based on the outcomes of the ‘Busan Marine Tourism Transportation Introduction Service’ in 2020, the amphibious bus project saw the city select its preferred bidder in 2021, with subsequent approval for the operator’s business proposal.

Five buses, including one spare, are expected to commence full-fledged operations by February next year, covering a 21km route in approximately 1 hour.

In preparation for the bus’s water route along the Suyeong River, the city is preparing to construct a ship launch ramp near the Gwangan Bridge toll gate in Jaesong-dong with construction set to begin next month pending authorization from the Nakdong River Environmental Basin Office.

While legal disputes persist between the city’s chosen business operator and another company not selected as the preferred bidder, an official from Busan City expressed confidence in the project’s progress, emphasizing plans for potential discussions with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to expand operations beyond the Suyeong River.