Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark

An Byong-jun Returns to Busan IPark

By Haps Staff

Busan IPark have officially announced the re-signing of An Byong-jun, marking his return to the team after being traded to Suwon Samsung two years ago.

An is renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, clinching three awards, including top scorer, MVP, and Best 11 in K League 2 for two consecutive years in 2020 (21 goals with Suwon FC) and 2021 (23 goals with Busan I-Park).

The Korean-Japanese player, who previously represented the North Korean national team as a striker, debuted in the J-League before making his move to K-League 2 in 2019.

An attracted interest from various clubs, including Busan and Suwon but ultimately he chose Busan as he has family ties in the city and his son plays with the Busan IPark youth team.

