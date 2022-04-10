“An Exhibition with Little Information” does not provide information on the name of the artist(s), the title of the artwork(s), the year of production or a biography of the artist(s) and a description of the artwork(s) which would normally serve to dictate the biographical, economic, cultural, and socio-political context of the artworks, in order to allow viewers to approach each artwork as a self-contained whole.

Event Information

Period: April 1 – July 17, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 1

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop