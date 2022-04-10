Image: Contemporary Museum of Art website
An Exhibition with Little Information

“An Exhibition with Little Information” does not provide information on the name of the artist(s), the title of the artwork(s), the year of production or a biography of the artist(s) and a description of the artwork(s) which would normally serve to dictate the biographical, economic, cultural, and socio-political context of the artworks, in order to allow viewers to approach each artwork as a self-contained whole.

Event Information

Period: April 1 – July 17, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 1

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

