An International Jazz Festival May be Coming to Busan in May

The ‘Busan International Jazz Festival (Bu Jaefe)’ is being promoted to take place in May in Gangseo-gu at Daejeo Ecological Park.

Gangseo-gu Office announced on the 12th that it had signed a business agreement with Magnetic Korea Co., Ltd. to promote the ‘2023 Busan International Jazz Festival’ project.

Through the business agreement, Gangseo-gu Office promised to support the use of the venue and administrative work for the successful hosting of the Jazz Festival.

Magnetic Korea set up a festival organizing committee to manage the event, including event planning, directing, and publicity.

The area of Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu is being considered as the venue for the 2023 Busan International Jazz Festival.

The festival is expected to attract a total of 30,000 spectators as it will be held on a scale of 10,000 people a day for three days.

Following ‘Seo Jaefe’ (Seoul International Jazz Festival), which recently emerged as a popular festival among the 20s and 30s, citizens are expressing their anticipation as ‘Bu Jaefe’ is promoted.

Jazz festivals in the form of outdoor seating, eating, and listening to music have been held in the metropolitan area of Korea.

There is the Jarasum Jazz Festival held in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do every October, and the Seoul Jazz Festival held in Seoul Olympic Park in May.

Not only jazz performers but also famous domestic and foreign artists participate in the festivals.

Busan’s only yearly major music festival in the Daejeo region is the Busan International Rock Festival held around October at Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang-gu.

When the International Jazz Festival becomes a reality at Daejeo Ecological Park in May, a large-scale music festival will be held twice a year at the ecological park near the Nakdonggang River.