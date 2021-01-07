Image: Ananti Cove
Dine & Drink

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Haps Staff

Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.

Enjoy the freshness of the seasonal fruit and drink according to your taste.

Offers include:

La Mer, Penthouse

Open: noon to 9 p.m.

Drinks: Strawberry Mojito, Strawberry Martini, Strawberry Smoothie, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Latte, Berry Yogurt

Price: From 11,000 won

Cabinet de Poissons, Penthouse

Open: 11:00 to 20:00 (Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 20:00)

Drinks: Strawberry Tea (Hot), Strawberry Milk Tea, Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Yogurt

Prince: From 10,000 won

Ananti Town, E-Cafe

Open: 10:00 to 21:00 (Saturday and Sunday 09:00 to 21:00)

Drinks: Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Milk, Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie, Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

Price: From 7,500 won

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out a Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more
Dine & Drink

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

The Latest

BTO Releases Travel Keywords for Busan in 2021

Travel BeFM News -
According to survey and data analysis results, travel keywords for the year 2021 came out to be “Smart, Activity, Fun, Exploring, Food, and U” to create an acronym keyword “SAFE For U”.
Read more

돌아온 동백전 1월 9일부터 캐시백 재개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 예산소진으로 중단된 캐시백을 오는 1월 9일부터 다시 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel Discrimination Has Intensified

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
A new survey released by the Busan Women's and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

Busan News BeFM News -
The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-10 ° C
-10 °
-10 °
41 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
4 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 