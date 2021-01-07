Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Enjoy the freshness of the seasonal fruit and drink according to your taste.
Offers include:
La Mer, Penthouse
Open: noon to 9 p.m.
Drinks: Strawberry Mojito, Strawberry Martini, Strawberry Smoothie, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Latte, Berry Yogurt
Price: From 11,000 won
Cabinet de Poissons, Penthouse
Open: 11:00 to 20:00 (Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 20:00)
Drinks: Strawberry Tea (Hot), Strawberry Milk Tea, Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Yogurt
Prince: From 10,000 won
Ananti Town, E-Cafe
Open: 10:00 to 21:00 (Saturday and Sunday 09:00 to 21:00)
Drinks: Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Milk, Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie, Strawberry Coconut Smoothie
Price: From 7,500 won