Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.

Enjoy the freshness of the seasonal fruit and drink according to your taste.

Offers include:

La Mer, Penthouse

Open: noon to 9 p.m.

Drinks: Strawberry Mojito, Strawberry Martini, Strawberry Smoothie, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Latte, Berry Yogurt

Price: From 11,000 won

Cabinet de Poissons, Penthouse

Open: 11:00 to 20:00 (Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 20:00)

Drinks: Strawberry Tea (Hot), Strawberry Milk Tea, Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Ade, Strawberry Yogurt

Prince: From 10,000 won

Ananti Town, E-Cafe

Open: 10:00 to 21:00 (Saturday and Sunday 09:00 to 21:00)

Drinks: Strawberry Latte, Strawberry Milk, Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie, Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

Price: From 7,500 won