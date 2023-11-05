Ananti Cove Introduces Winter Swimming Delights with Private Heated Pools in Terrace Pool House

Ananti Cove in Gihang is offering a unique winter swimming experience with breathtaking views of the sea.

Guests can enjoy a warm plunge within the privacy of their own Terrace Pool House, providing an unparalleled way to savor the beauty of the ocean even during the colder months.

Offer Information

Operating Period: November 20, 2023 – April 7, 2024

Heated Pool Usage Hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Room Type: Terrace Pool House

Important Notices: