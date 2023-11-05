Image: Ananti Cove
Ananti Cove Introduces Winter Swimming Delights with Private Heated Pools in Terrace Pool House

By Haps Staff

Ananti Cove in Gihang is offering a unique winter swimming experience with breathtaking views of the sea.

Guests can enjoy a warm plunge within the privacy of their own Terrace Pool House, providing an unparalleled way to savor the beauty of the ocean even during the colder months.

Offer Information

Operating Period: November 20, 2023 – April 7, 2024

Heated Pool Usage Hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Room Type: Terrace Pool House

Important Notices:

    • The Terrace Pool House offers exclusive access to a private heated pool, available through advanced reservation.
    • Designated as hot pool rooms, they are accessible at a specific room rate.
    • Room assignments, situated between the 1st and 3rd floors, are allocated randomly during check-in.
