Ancient Tombs Excavation in Haman Reveals Remarkable Artifacts

In a recent public meeting, Haman-gun announced the results of the excavation investigation at the Mali Mountain Ancient Tombs site.

The project, part of the Cultural Heritage Administration’s cultural property repair and maintenance initiative, aimed to maintain the northern access road to the Malisan Ancient Tombs.

The excavation surveys, initiated in May this year, uncovered a treasure trove of historical relics.

The findings include eight tombs from the Three Han Dynasty and ten tombs from the Three Kingdoms Period.

The tombs revealed a fascinating array of artifacts, such as pottery, iron utensils, and a particularly notable discovery, a silver belt decoration presumed to be from the Sabi period of Baekje.

Among the tombs, Tomb No. 7 stands out as a large, unrobbed burial site, with unique characteristics hinting at its significance. The excavation team found features consistent with burial practices, providing valuable insights into the cultural practices of the time.

The discovery of the Sabi-period silver belt decoration sheds light on the historical connections between Baekje and Aragaya in the mid-6th century.

The findings will contribute to a deeper understanding of the region’s rich history.

Plans for the maintenance and construction of the Malisan Ancient Tombs entrance road will be informed by the excavation results, ensuring the preservation of this remarkable heritage site.