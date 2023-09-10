Panoramic view of Malisan Ancient Tombs -- Image: Haman-gun
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Ancient Tombs Excavation in Haman Reveals Remarkable Artifacts

By Haps Staff

In a recent public meeting, Haman-gun announced the results of the excavation investigation at the Mali Mountain Ancient Tombs site.

The project, part of the Cultural Heritage Administration’s cultural property repair and maintenance initiative, aimed to maintain the northern access road to the Malisan Ancient Tombs.

The excavation surveys, initiated in May this year, uncovered a treasure trove of historical relics.

The findings include eight tombs from the Three Han Dynasty and ten tombs from the Three Kingdoms Period.

Panoramic view of exposed relics of wooden tomb No. 7 — Image: Haman-gun

The tombs revealed a fascinating array of artifacts, such as pottery, iron utensils, and a particularly notable discovery, a silver belt decoration presumed to be from the Sabi period of Baekje.

Among the tombs, Tomb No. 7 stands out as a large, unrobbed burial site, with unique characteristics hinting at its significance. The excavation team found features consistent with burial practices, providing valuable insights into the cultural practices of the time.

The discovery of the Sabi-period silver belt decoration sheds light on the historical connections between Baekje and Aragaya in the mid-6th century.

The findings will contribute to a deeper understanding of the region’s rich history.

Plans for the maintenance and construction of the Malisan Ancient Tombs entrance road will be informed by the excavation results, ensuring the preservation of this remarkable heritage site.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Water-friendly Space Opens at Bukshin Park in Tongyeong

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

Dipirang Selected by KTO as a Must-Visit Night Destination in September

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
73 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Sun
24 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 