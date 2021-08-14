Andy Knowlton Returns With His Latest Street Art Project “The gLove Doctor”

Daegu-based artist Andy Knowlton doesn’t just see trash. He sees it as an opportunity.

Having previously engaged in a project where he took discarded umbrellas, fixed them up with his own designs, and handed them back out to random people stuck out in the rain without umbrellas, he has always looked for patterns in his surroundings.

His latest project, “The gLove Doctor”, saw him collect work gloves around large blocks of textile factories near Dalseo-gu in Daegu and brought them back to life using various designs and shapes.

“I thought about the many ways we use our hands to express ourselves and communicate and I thought about famous hands in pop culture and art,” he said.

The process was simple — he washed the gloves, stuffed them with cotton to give them different shapes, and decorated them in various ways: thumbs up, peace signs, gang signs, praying hands, sign language, pinky promise, fingers crossed, the punk rock gesture, the surf’s up gesture, and so on.

Next, he hit the streets to complete the installations.

“I’d go out and find any kind of discarded material to paint on like cardboard boxes, paint buckets, plastic bowls, and styrofoam containers and I painted characters on them to go with their respective hands,” he said.

“I created monsters, rockers, surfers, lovers, zombies, and well-known characters such as ET, Dr. Spock, Edward Scissorhands, Freddy Krueger, and Spiderman,” he continued.

His vision was to leave the installations in places where they matched their surroundings.

In the case of Edward Scissorhands, he left him sitting near some interestingly trimmed trees and bushes. ET was placed inside a kid’s bike basket. And Spiderman was left in the corner of a bus stop shelter, pointing his hands at an enormous (real) spiderweb.

He also used gloves to create shadow puppets and left several installations on the streets so that at night, street lights hit the gloves and cast the shadows of dogs, rabbits, birds, and other characters on the sides of buildings and on sidewalks.

“My goal with the project was to create fun and interesting art for people in the community to enjoy and hopefully get a laugh at. I also hope that people who come across these installations are filled with a sense of curiosity and wonder as to why I used the objects that I did,” he said.

You can check out more of the artist’s work on Instagram at @andy_k_art