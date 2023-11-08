Image: Anhells
Lifestyle

“Anhells” to Take Place This Friday in Seoul

By Haps Staff

“Anhells,” a collective dedicated to fostering diversity and amplifying the presence of queer artists in the realm of electronic music, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event on Saturday, November 10th in Seoul.

Taking place at Strange Fruit on November 10th starting at midnight, they have curated an exhilarating lineup of renowned DJs, including the likes of Dog Lily, Dayoung, Ionne, and August.

Their significant contributions to the electronic music scene have been instrumental in shaping the cultural landscape and promoting inclusivity within the industry.

The event is in collaboration with the Seoul Queer Culture Festival organization. As part of their commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, a portion of the ticket sales and the proceeds from the sale of donation stickers will be contributed to this noteworthy cause.

You can find more information about the event on Instagram: @anhellsfesta

Image: Anhells
Haps Staff
