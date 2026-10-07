Ann Hui Receives 2026 Camellia Award at BIFF
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Ann Hui Receives 2026 Camellia Award at BIFF

By Haps Staff

Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui received the 2026 Camellia Award during the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival on October 6.

Created jointly by BIFF and CHANEL, the award recognizes women filmmakers for their contributions to cinema and for expanding opportunities and representation for women in the industry. Hui was selected for her influential career and distinctive approach to portraying Hong Kong society and the lives of women.

Hui, a leading figure of the Hong Kong New Wave, made her feature directorial debut with The Secret in 1979 and has since directed 27 feature films and two feature-length documentaries. Her films include Summer Snow and A Simple Life, both of which won major honors at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Her international recognition includes the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 Asian Film Awards, BIFF’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year in 2014 and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

During her acceptance speech, Hui reflected on her long relationship with BIFF, which began when she first attended the festival in 1996.

The Camellia Award takes its name from Busan’s official flower, which was also a favorite of Gabrielle Chanel. Previous recipients were Korean production designer Ryu Seong-hie in 2024 and Taiwanese filmmaker Sylvia Chang in 2025.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival continues through October 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and venues across the city.

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Haps Staff
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