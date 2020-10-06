Image: Busan International FIlm Festival
BIFFEntertainmentMovies & TV

Ann Hui’s “Love After Love” Selected for Gala Presentation at BIFF

Haps Staff

The 25th Busan International Film Festival selected director Ann Hui’s Love After Love for the Gala Presentation section.

Director Ann Hui’s latest film Love After Love delicately depicts the suffering of youth, helpless in both their life and love. The film is set in 1920s Hong Kong and Shanghai, a period overwhelmed by political unrest and war.

Ann Hui was born in China and moved to Hong Kong at an early age. Her debut film The Secret (1979) is well known as the piece that initiated the Hong Kong New Wave. Her major works include Boat People (1982), A Simple Life (2011), and The Golden Era (2014). Hui won the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2014 and the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival 2020.

Gala Presentation section showcases new works by acclaimed directors or much-anticipated films from around the world. There are five films in total in this year’s selections: the newly added Love After LoveMinari by director Lee Isaac Chung, Wife of a Spy by director Kurosawa Kiyoshi, True Mothers by director Kawase Naomi, and In the Mood for Love by director Wong Kar Wai.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

Watch Korean Classic Films For Free Online

Haps Staff -
For those looking to watch some classic Korean movies online, Korean Classic Film Theater which is being held by the Busan Cinema Center is screening dozens of movies online for free.
Read more
BIFF

BIFF Announces Jurors For Actor & Actress of the Year, BIFF Mecenat, and Sonje Awards

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival announces the jury members for the BIFF Mecenat Award, Sonje Award, and Actor & Actress of the Year.  
Read more
BIFF

Busan International Film Festival Announces the Kim Jiseok Award Jurors

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival has announced three jurors for the Kim Jiseok Award.
Read more
BIFF

Busan International Film Festival Announces the New Currents Award Jurors

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival has announced three jurors for the New Currents section - Asian film competition section.
Read more
BIFF

Busan International Film Festival Reveals its Official Poster

Jeff Liebsch -
The Busan International Film Festival’s released its official poster for its 25th edition.
Read more
BIFF

25th Busan International Film Festival Postponed Two Weeks With Substantial Downsizing

Jeff Liebsch -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival, previously planned to be held from October 7th to October 16th, will now take place from October 21st to October 30th after the board of directors reached the conclusion to postpone the festival by two weeks and to downsize significantly. 
Read more

The Latest

Air Busan to Resume Busan-Qingdao Service From October 15

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan said it will resume operations of its Busan-Qingdao route once a week starting from October 15th. 
Read more

Young Cineastes from America

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting its latest film retrospective until October 11.
Read more

Special Installation “Busan Arirang” On Display at Busan Museum Until December 27

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Busan Museum is hosting a special outdoor art exhibit until December 27 with the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.
Read more

Search for Missing Middle Schooler in Dadaepo Turns Up Empty

Busan News BeFM News -
The missing middle school student off of Dadaepo beach remains MIA despite rescue authorities conducting rescue search for almost two days.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

부산 최대 다문화축제 “제15회 부산세계시민축제” 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산국제교류재단은 지난 15년간 이어온 부산 최대 다문화축제인 「제15회 부산세계시민축제-(구)세계인과 함께하는 어울마당」을 온라인으로 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
76 %
3.1kmh
30 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more

Johnny Rockets October Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel