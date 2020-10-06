Ann Hui’s “Love After Love” Selected for Gala Presentation at BIFF

The 25th Busan International Film Festival selected director Ann Hui’s Love After Love for the Gala Presentation section.

Director Ann Hui’s latest film Love After Love delicately depicts the suffering of youth, helpless in both their life and love. The film is set in 1920s Hong Kong and Shanghai, a period overwhelmed by political unrest and war.

Ann Hui was born in China and moved to Hong Kong at an early age. Her debut film The Secret (1979) is well known as the piece that initiated the Hong Kong New Wave. Her major works include Boat People (1982), A Simple Life (2011), and The Golden Era (2014). Hui won the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2014 and the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival 2020.

Gala Presentation section showcases new works by acclaimed directors or much-anticipated films from around the world. There are five films in total in this year’s selections: the newly added Love After Love, Minari by director Lee Isaac Chung, Wife of a Spy by director Kurosawa Kiyoshi, True Mothers by director Kawase Naomi, and In the Mood for Love by director Wong Kar Wai.