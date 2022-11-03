Dine & Drink

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns This Sunday

Haps Staff

The 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.

Cooks from all across Busan are going to present their finest Chili for your tasting on this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at HQ:

How it works: You pay 12,000 won for a bowl and spoon and a voting card. That will get you a sample of each chili. After you have tasted each one, you write down your first, second, and third favorites. At the end, they tally up the votes and crown the new Chili Cook-Off Champion.

Proceeds from this event will go to Dding Dong, an LGBTQ Youth Crisis Support Center based in Korea. 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone, and the organization has quoted that they’ve had the highest number of sexual minorities reaching out to them this year than they’ve ever had. Find out more about their important work here.

They can always use more cooks and volunteers. If you make a mean chili or would just like to help with this event, please send HQ a private message.

The prizes for the Cook-Off are as follows:

1st Place – Keg Party at HQ Gwangan
2nd Place – 50,000 in Bar Credit at HQ Gwangan

