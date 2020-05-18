‘Antarctic Experience Expedition in Busan’ Exhibit Runs Until May 24th

The photo exhibition of ‘Antarctic Experience Expedition in Busan’, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will be held until the 24th at the underground passageway of Busan City Hall metro station.

The exhibition, organized by the Busan City and the Future of Polar Ocean Forum, features 40 works that document animals representing Antarctica, including penguins and seals.

At the exhibition, commentators from the Future of Polar Ocean Forum will be present to explain and comment on photos while handing out related books and souvenirs to citizens visiting the exhibition hall.