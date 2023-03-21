Busan News

Anti-Terrorism Drills to be Held Around Haeundae on Wednesday and Thursday

The city of Busan will look to present its appearance as a safe city suitable for hosting the 2030 World Expo in preparation for an on-site inspection by the Organization for International Expositions (BIE) in early April.

A joint drill has been at Busan Port and Haeundae area from March 20 to 24, supervised by the Busan Regional Terrorism Countermeasures Council.

They plan to conduct anti-terrorism training assuming a situation of bomb terrorism, fire evacuation following an explosion, or hostage kidnapping at high-rise buildings and international conference halls (Nurimaru) around Busan Port and Haeundae, and to check factors that are vulnerable to terrorism. 

On Wednesday, training will take place near Haeundae LCT from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon around Dongbaek Island.

In addition, the city, together with 16 districts and counties, will strengthen the safety management of private multi-use facilities and take preemptive prevention in preparation for disasters.

By the end of March, special on-site guidance and inspections will be conducted, such as drafting crisis situation manuals and checking whether training has been conducted, for 232 multi-use facilities in downtown Busan.

The 232 private multi-use facility guidance and inspection targets include cultural and assembly facilities, religious facilities, and sales facilities with a total floor area of ​​5,000 square meters or more. Minor issues found during the inspection will be corrected immediately on-site, and if supplements are needed, measures will be taken to improve them quickly. 

Training-oriented education will be conducted at the Busan 119 Safety Experience Center for facility officials to improve their ability to promptly respond to public facilities, such as those in charge of safety management in case of a crisis.

 

