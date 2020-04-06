Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.

The ramen chain enjoyed monthly sales of over 100 million won after opening in June of 2017 partly thanks to the K-pop star Seungri from Big Bang’s endorsements on a variety of local TV programs.

However, after the singer became embattled in the Burning Sun scandal, sales nearly halved.

In addition, the “No Japan” campaign last year and finally, coronavirus, brought the trifecta of problems to the company which decimated its business, forcing it to declare bankruptcy with the Seoul Bankruptcy court according to Koreaboo.

The company will also close its overseas operations in Malaysia and China.

It had 44 locations in Korea, including in Busan.