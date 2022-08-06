NewsBusan News

Apartment Prices in Busan Fall For 7th Straight Week

Haps Staff

Apartment sales prices in Busan have fallen for the seventh week in a row.

According to the Korea Real Estate Agency, in the first week of August, the sale price of apartments in Busan fell by 0.05% compared to the previous week.

Apartment sales prices in Busan have fallen for seven consecutive weeks since the third week of June (-0.01%). This week, the trading price fell the most, and the extent of the decline is also increasing.

Jeonse prices for apartments in Busan also fell by 0.04% for the sixth straight week.

