Apartment Sales Prices Showed Largest Increase in 10 Years in 2021 in Southern Region

BeFM News

Last year, apartment sales prices in the southeast region showed the largest increase rate in 10 years.

According to the BNK Economic Research Institute, apartment sales prices in the southeast region rose 12.2% in 2021, the biggest increase since 2011 which was at 19.9%.

By region, Busan showed the highest increase with 15.0%, followed by Ulsan with 13.6% and Gyeongnam with 8.1%.

30 percent of the apartment purchases in Busan were made by those in their 20s and 30s, 4.4 percentage points higher than a year ago.

 

