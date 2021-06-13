“Ape Star” Tapped to Open this Year’s BIKY

“Ape Star”, an animation directed by Linda Hamback, has been named the opening film of the 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival.

A Swedish, Norwegian, and Denmark co-production, Ape Star tells the tale based on the famous fairy tale writer Frida Nilsson’s “My Mum Might be a Gorilla” and is the story of Jonah, the daughter of a gorilla mother.

This year’s festival sees 180 films from 56 countries that will combine both online and in-person screenings.

The opening ceremony will take place July 5th with actors Seo Shin-ae and Lee Ji-won handling the hosting duties.

116 films from the “Ready to Action” and “Ribbon Derby Key” will be screened online through ONFIF, an online video platform.

All other films will have an in-person screening.

This year’s festival is set to take place for eight days from July 5-12 with screenings taking place at Busan Cinema Center, CGV Hwamyeong and Daecheoncheon in Buk-gu, and the BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema and Yurari Cinema in Jung-gu.

Additional outdoor events will also be planned at Busan Cinema Center, Daecheoncheon Stream, and Yurari Plaza in Jung-gu.